Big Spring Cleaners sought in Ballymena and Antrim

Northern Ireland’s largest clean-up has returned for its eighth year running and organisers are calling on volunteers, schools, businesses and community groups in Ballymena and Antrim to pick up their litter pickers and get involved.

The ‘Big Spring Clean’ is a province-wide campaign organised by charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s Live Here Love Here programme.

Each year over 100,000 volunteers take part, making it the largest volunteer clean up here.

Live Here Love Here encourages tens of thousands of volunteers to get outdoors and give their local area a thorough spring clean, in time for the summer months.

Last year, over 141 tonnes of waste was collected – which is equivalent to around 20 African elephants.

The Big Spring Clean, which is a month-long campaign, launched recently in Rea’s Wood, Antrim, with near 50 volunteers and Live Here Love Here partners in attendance.

This is the third large scale clean-up of Rea’s Wood to take place since 2016. These events have been supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Forest Service, Tesco, Northern Ireland Environment Agency, Lough Neagh Partnership and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, to ensure the shores of Lough Neagh are kept free from litter.

The Big Spring Clean, which will run until the end of April, is designed to encourage volunteers, schools, businesses and communities to either organise their own clean-up, or get involved in an existing event.

Anyone who would like to get involved with the Big Spring Clean, can register their own clean up or take part in an existing clean up at www.liveherelovehere.org/bigspringclean or contact enquiries@liveherelovehere.org for more information.