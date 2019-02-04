Bin-Ovation making many Mid & East Antrim homes very ‘appy

Do you want to know which bin to put your waste in?

Do you forget sometimes to leave your bin out?

Do you need to find a local recycling centre?

Residents of Mid and East Antrim can download the new Bin-ovation app and have all this information for the borough at their fingertips.

Those who download it can even set reminders that tell you which bin goes out on which date, so they won’t need to take a look out and see what neighbours are doing.

Almost 1000 users have now signed up to the Waste Bin-Ovation App in Mid and East Antrim.

The app was launched in October 2018.

The system allows householders to view Household Waste Recycling site opening times, bin collection dates and up-to-date information on recycling.

In December the bin collection dates were viewed 636 times with holiday bin collection arrangements also a priority for users.

An additional 215 new users downloaded the waste app in December, bringing the total number of users to 855 since the launch on October 28.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “I am delighted to see more people using the Bin-Ovation app.

“The app is user friendly and has useful information which all our residents can avail of.

“As a council, we’re proud of our efforts to preserve the environment and reduce waste. This app communicates directly with our residents about these issues and can really make a difference.

“We’re encouraging more people to download the app to their smartphones or tablet devices.”

The bin-ovation app provides lots of information, including: a library of over 300 household items with photographs, instructions, and which bin/recycling centre to dispose of the item in; bin pick-up reminders to phone or tablet; notifications of holiday bin collection timetable changes, straight to your device; useful tips on how to reduce, re-use and recycle, including links to external websites.

It can also provide information on the opening hours and GPS directions to your local recycling centres in the Mid and East Antrim Council area; and also provides the contact details for the council.

The Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Bin-ovation app is available on the Apple App store and the Google Play store for Android.

Anyone who needs further information can visit the council’s Bin-Ovation page or go to the Bin-Ovation website at http://www.bin-ovation.com/