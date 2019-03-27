Blind golfer Drew launches new book

Champion blind golfer Drew Cochrane has launched his new book to a 70-strong crowd.

The event took place in The Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena and friends and family joined 78-year-old Drew as he officially marked the launch of his self-penned and published book – From The Carry Row to Tokyo.

The book was produced by Multimedia Heritage, alongside support from RNIB, and Drew, who lost his sight at the age of 39, said he was ‘over the moon’ with the turnout.

Guests enjoyed a chat over refreshments, before an emotional video was shown about the making of the book and about Drew’s early life in the Carry Row, outside Cullybackey. Drew then addressed the crowd with an emotive and hilarious speech before holding a signing for fans.

Drew’s wife of 51 years Dympna said: “I am very proud and very pleased that Drew has been able to do this. It’s not just about blind golf, or the loss of his sight. Drew is doing this for others out there, particularly young people, who have lost their sight. He wants to give them hope.”

The book, priced £10, and will be available to buy at a number of outlets including The braid Arts Centre and Camerons of Ballymena.