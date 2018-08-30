‘Bloom’ champs are announced

Ballymena gardeners are among the winners in this year’s Mid and East Antrim In Bloom Community Competition’s general categories.

Green-fingered citizens from across the borough competed in a range of sections, including Best Kept Front Garden, Best Kept Front Container Garden, Best Kept Community Planting Scheme, Best Kept Allotment Garden, Best Kept Commercial Premises, and the Gardening for Wildlife Award.

Gardening for Wildlife Award Winner in the Mid & East Antrim In Bloom Community Competition - The Garden Across the Road, Kells

Announcing the winners and runners-up, Mayor Councillor Lindsay Millar said: “I am delighted to announce the 2018 Mid and East Antrim In Bloom Community Competition winners and runners-up.

“We encourage everyone who lives in the borough to think about their local environment and how flowers, plants and gardens can enhance it for people and wildlife. By actively supporting our ‘In Bloom’ campaign and competitions residents have not only made their garden, schools and businesses more attractive but have also assisted Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s entry to the Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition and the Britain in Bloom Competition.

“Our own In Bloom competitions showcase the best of our borough, from front gardens to allotments, local businesses and community groups, all working to enhance our towns and villages. There is also the Gardening for Wildlife Award, which celebrates those doing their bit for biodiversity. I have been extremely impressed with the quality and diversity of the entries to the competition this year. It has been an opportunity for me to see the quality and variety of horticultural talent we have in our borough – no wonder we are award-winning at a regional and national level. Well done everyone and please keep up the great work.” The Mayor said that the In Bloom Children’s Competitions for Painting, Poetry, and the Best School Gardening Project Competitions remain open until September 30.

Winners and runners-up will be invited to the Mid and East Antrim In Bloom Awards Ceremony in October to receive their prizes and celebrate their success.

The general category winners and runners-up are:

Best Kept Front Garden. Winner: Janet Ashington, Gracehill. Runners up: Hilary Reid, Carrickfergus, and Chris Hamil, Whitehead. Best Kept Front Container Garden. Winner: Brett Harris, Larne. Runners up: Jackie Wilson, Glenarm, and Brice Rea, Larne.

Best Allotment Garden. Winner: Ivan McComb, Eden Allotment Gardens. Runners up: Barry Shaw, Greenisland Allotment Gardens, and, Christine Gibson, Larne Allotment Gardens

Best Community Planting Scheme. Winner: Glenarm in Bloom. Runners up: Brighter Whitehead and Larne Renovation Generation.

Best Commercial Premises. Winner: Castello Italia, Carrickfergus. Runners up: The Diamond Bar, Ahoghill, and, Gillaroo Lodge, Larne.

Gardening for Wildlife Award. Winner: The Garden Across the Road, Kells. Runners up: Friends of Ecos Nature Park, Ballymena, and Phil Allen, Carrickfergus.