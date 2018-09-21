Blooming great win for Cullybackey

Cullybackey is celebrating after taking the Large Village title in the 2018 Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition,

The annual horticultural competition encourages cities, towns and villages right across Northern Ireland to look their best, boosting civic pride through beautiful plant and floral displays..

The 2018 Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition category winners are: City – Derry City (Derry City & Strabane DC), Large Town – Lisburn (Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council), Town –Antrim (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council), Small Town – Randalstown (Antrim and Newtownabbey BC), Large Village – Cullybackey (Mid & East Antrim BC), Village – Donaghmore (Mid Ulster District Council) and Small Village – Charlestown Village (Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon BC).

Special Award winners are: Cullybackey (Mid & East Antrim BC) – Biodiversity Award, Antrim (Antrim & Newtownabbey BC) – Biodiversity Award, Walsh’s Hotel in Maghera (Mid Ulster District Council – Outstanding Floral Presentation, the Suffragette Floral Display in Castlecaulfield (Mid Ulster District Council) – Outstanding Floral Presentation, O’Kanes bar in Randalstown (Antrim & Newtownabbey BC) – Outstanding Floral Presentation and The Errigle Inn in Belfast (Belfast City Council) – Outstanding Floral Presentation.

James Perry from Ahoghill Traders’ Association (Mid & East Antrim BC) is the winner of the Ulsterbus Tours Community Champion Award in recognition of the lasting and positive difference he has made to his local area by embracing the ‘Ulster in Bloom’ ethos.