Borough entries sought for NI Primary School Road Safety Quiz

Primary Schools across the Antrim and Newtownabbey council area are being invited to enter their local heat of the Northern Ireland Road Safety Quiz.

Entries are now open for the 11 regional heats.

All heats take place in January and February and run from 10am to 11.30am, except the Belfast heat which is 7pm to 8.30pm, and schools must be located within the council area of the heat selected.

The Antrim and Newtownabbey heat of the 2019 competition will take place at Mossley Mill on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. The local heat, which is for Primary Seven pupils, is supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council and is organised by Road Safe Northern Ireland, a leading road safety charity to promote awareness with primary school children.

The event is once again sponsored by leading accident management firm CRASH Services and supported by a number of partner agencies such as councils, Police and Community Safety Partnerships, and, the emergency services.

The table quiz format will cover both road safety and general knowledge questions. This ensures that important road safety awareness is delivered in an interesting way.

The quiz will consist of seven rounds of eight questions plus and extra round on road signs. The quiz questions will be available after the heats are completed so that all pupils can take part in the quiz back in their classroom. Prizes will be given to the top three teams and everyone involved will take home a certificate.

Each school can send a team of four pupils from Primary Seven. The top two teams from each heat will progress to the Northern Ireland Finals which takes place at the NI Fire & Rescue Training Centre at Boucher Road in Belfast in March.

Davy Jackson of Road Safe Northern Ireland, said: “The event has grown very well over the last two decades and last year we had nearly 200 primary schools take part. It is vitality important that we educate young road users on key road safety issues.

Jonathan McKeown from sponsors CRASH Services said: “As a business with close connections to road users we are delighted to get involved and support road safety projects like this. We have a strong partnership with Road Safe NI and they should be commended for running such an innovative event. I would encourage primary schools to take the opportunity to get involved.”

There is a limit of 25 teams per heat and they will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Applications must be submitted by January 11, 2019. To obtain an entry form for your school, send an email to info@roadsafeni.com