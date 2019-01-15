Borough gets new calendar

At risk animals are front and centre of a new Creature Calendar being launched by Council.

The calendar sets challenges, tells you all about the priority species there are in the borough and has activities to help you track your local wildlife.

The packs are free to download from the Mid and East Antrim Council website and posters are being sent to local schools and community centres to get kids and adults alike involved in tackling the conservation crisis facing these animals.

Some of the featured wildlife includes bees, otters, red squirrels, hedgehogs, bats, birds and dolphins. All of which you can spot at locations around Mid and East Antrim.

Ulster Unionist Party Councillor Mark McKinty, who recently brought a motion to protect the area’s natural environment before Mid and East Antrim Borough, said: “We want young people throughout the borough to focus on wildlife and help champion it in their community. The Creature Calendar highlights fascinating animals to look out for throughout the year. There are also lots of interesting facts and information on these species for each month.

“Council is committed to protecting and promoting the biodiversity across Mid and East Antrim and I would encourage everyone to get outdoors and enjoy our fantastic open spaces and wide range of wildlife first hand.

“We would also like to get all our young people involved to report their findings, share local knowledge, swap tips and be part of a community of wildlife enthusiasts.”

There will be lots of events throughout the year to coincide with the wildlife profiled in the Creature Calendar.

To download your free Creature calendar, or for more information, go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/biodiverity