Borough primary pupils learn lessons about Good Relations

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have welcomed over a thousand Primary Seven pupils to events across the borough, highlighting the work of council.

The events, hosted by Council’s Good Relations team, ran over three days when pupils took part in a number of events at the McNeill Theatre in Larne, The Braid Arts Centre Ballymena and the Amphitheatre Carrickfergus.

The sessions provided the opportunity for young people to learn more about the role of their local council and engage in sessions around promoting positive, good relations, celebrating diversity and how sport can be a vehicle to build relationships.

Through the Together Building a United Community Strategy, government has the shared aim to create a community where young people have a full and active role in building good relations.

Educational events such as those held borough-wide are seen by the local authority as important in helping to achieve this goal.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid said: “This Good Relations initiative has been about helping equip our Primary Seven pupils as they prepare to move to secondary education. The aim of these events is about ensuring our young participants feel confident and better prepared to engage in good relations. It also helps them to understand the diversity of our borough and what their role, as future leaders, can be in helping to promote good relations in Mid and East Antrim.

“I would take this opportunity to thank Ivy Goddard MBE from the Inter Ethnic Forum of Mid and East Antrim and David McAlinden, Manager of Carrick Rangers FC for their thought provoking presentations as well as the time and commitment to this schools engagement programme. I would also thank the team at Beyond Skin who facilitated the cultural diversity workshop as part of their Arts Dialogue Programme, supported by the Arts Council NI.

“Mid & East Antrim Borough Council wants everyone who lives, learns, works and plays in this borough to feel welcome, safe, respected and celebrated. These events have been designed to enhance those aims. Projects like this Schools Engagement Programme are significant and important to council as we continue to work together to create a better future for all.”

These events have been supported by the Arts Council NI, and The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme.

Anyone who would like to find out more more about these events or other Good Relations projects in teh borough can email goodrelations@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or call 25635036.