British School Gran Canaria returning to Ballymena

Students from The British School of Gran Canaria will be making a welcome return to Ballymena to perform at the forthcoming Ballymena Festival of Music Speech & Dance.

The British School last visited Northern Ireland in February 2017.

In addition to taking part in the Festival, musicians will also perform in a Concert on Friday, February 15, at Cullybackey College joining with Kellswater Flute Band and the Arran School of Irish Dancing to bring a fusion of musical cultures to mid Antrim.

Head of Music at the Canarian School, Claire McDonald who is originally from Ballymena, said: “It will be a fantastic experience for my students to take part in the Festival and Concert, personally it’s really nice to return to Ballymena Festival as a teacher after taking part as a pupil myself for many years”.

Kellswater soloists Stephen Rankin and Rachel Lutton will also be performing on the night.

Tickets are £5 and are available from Band members, Irons Bakery in Harryville and Sporting Occasions, High Street in Antrim. Doors open at 7.30pm with concert starting at 8pm.