Broughshane Apprentice Boys of Derry Club’s installation of officers took place on January 29.

New installed Worthy President Brother Uel Adams carries on a fine family tradition with both Uel’s grandfather and father having both being past presidents of the Club.

The proceedings were conducted by Brother Kenny Kerr Chairman of the Ballymena and Antrim ABOD Amalgamated Committee.

A vote of thanks was passed for the outgoing President Brother Stephen Calderwood.