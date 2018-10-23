Broughshane Dairy Farmers raise £5,000 for Air Ambulance

Broughshane Dairy Farmers Development Group recent Fundraising Harvest BBQ and Auction has raised a staggering £5,000 for the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance Charity.

Secretary William Adams and some Committee members presented the cheque to Michelle from the NI Air Ambulance Charity.

Thanks have been extended to all who supported it including Jane’s Kitchens for catering, Fiddler Adams and Adam Watson who entertained the crowds and local suppliers and businesses who donated generously prizes for the raffle and the auction.