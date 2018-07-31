Broughshane Post Office to close for refurbishment

Broughshane Post Office will temporarily close later this week to allow for refurbishment works to take place.

The branch at at 71 – 73 Main Street in the village will temporarily close, from 5.30pm on Thursday, August 2, and is scheduled to re-open at 1pm on Monday, August 20. During this temporary closure customers can access Post Office services from any convenient branch including: Fairhill Post Office, 121 Broughshane Street, Ballymena,·and Ballykeel Post Office, Knockeden Shopping Centre, 1 Crebilly Road, Ballymena.

Janese Sung, Post Office Network Operations Area Manager said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the refurbishment. However, I am sure that the planned improvements to the service will, in time, compensate for any disruption caused in the short term.”