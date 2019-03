Broughshane Women’s Institute have extended “a big thank-you” to everyone who took part and supported their recent Annual Quiz Night.

The fabulous sum of £870 was raised on the night and shared between Broughshane Community Association and Village Garden Limited.

Ann McMaster Treasurer Broughshane WI presents a cheque for �435 to Lexi Scott at the Institute's recent annual Quiz Night.

Ann McMaster, Treasurer of Broughshane WI, presented the cheques for £435 each to Mary Knox BEM and Lexi Scott.

(Pictures kindly submitted).