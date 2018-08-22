Cadets clean up in Cullybackey

As part of an ongoing tidy up of the village of Cullybackey, for Britain in Bloom Competition, Cullybackey College Army Cadet Force, C Company, 1st (NI) Battalion invited cadets and adult volunteers from both Ballymena Air and Sea Cadets to win the war on litter.

The cadets congregated at the College and there was no stopping the clear up as Mid and East Antrim Council provided the equipment and Clements Chemicals donated cleaning products while Tesco provided refreshments. The triple forces loaded many bags of litter on to the Council’s lorry leaving the school grounds and Galgorm Woods litter free and also goes towards Duke of Edinburgh Award and the newly started John Muir Environmental Award.

Cadets and adult volunteers congregated at Cullybackey College and with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, who rovided the equipment, and Clements Chemicals who donated cleaning products, there'was no stopping the big clean up in the village.

Cullybackey College Detachment, Army Cadets Force have thanked everyone who contributed on the successful evening.

If you are interested in undertaking a local clean up, email catherine.hunter@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or

jeff.hamill@midandeastantrim.gov.uk