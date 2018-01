Cairndhu Golf Club (Bowling Section) have presented a cheque for £815 to the Ballymena and District Branch Parkinson’s UK.

Attending the presentation were Stephen Gibson, Ronnie Ferguson, Mrs. Adaline Ferguson and Maurice Adams (both from Parkinson’s Branch) and Sammy Mills.

Photograph kindly submitted.

If you would like to submit a photograph for our community news section please email it on to elinor.glynn@jpress.co.uk