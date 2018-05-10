Cake & Coffee ‘Agewell’ event for borough seniors

Residents in Mid & East Antrim aged 60 years and over are invited to a Tea/Coffee and Cake Event in the Auction Room at Larne Market Yard on Wednesday, June 13, from 10am-12 noon.

The morning is being organised by the IMPACTAgewell® Project Officers (Ellen linked with Corran Surgery and Andrea linked with Victoria Surgery) to celebrate the project’s first year and coincides with the 70th anniversary of the NHS in June.

The IMPACTAgewell® project is part of the Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership (MEAAP) which provides a wide range of projects including Community Navigator and the Handyperson service, all of which help older people and local groups to remain active and connected within their community.

The IMPACTAgewell® project links the Northern Trust, GPs, PACT Pharmacies and community and voluntary groups in a new and innovative approach, to support older people living alone (or with another older person) to develop a personalised health and wellbeing plan to help them learn about managing their long-term health conditions but also to connect into the wealth of support available in the local community.

The IMPACTAgewell® Project Officers, Ellen and Andrea, will be on hand to explain more about the project. Jenny, MEAAP Community Navigator, will also be available to offer one-off advice and support to any older person wanting to know what is available in their community.

For further information or enquiries please contact MEAAP on 028 2565 8604.

Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership (MEAAP) is local inter-agency based partnership aimed at Improving the lives of older people aged 60 years and over throughout the borough.