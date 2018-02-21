Call for community groups to apply for share of £35k funding kitty

Not-for-profit groups in the Ballymena area are being urged to submit applications for a share of £35k of funding made available by Ulster Bank via its Skills & Opportunities Fund.

Eligible projects or project ideas should be focussed on financial capability and enterprise and community organisations are invited to apply for grants at: skillsandopportunitiesfund.ulsterbank.com/apply/.

Ulster Bank has a strong interest in supporting and strengthening the communities it serves.

The Skills & Opportunities Fund plays an important part in supporting this commitment.

Sean Murphy, Managing Director Personal Banking NI, said: “We are extremely happy that the Fund has had such a positive impact in the three years since its launch, distributing funding to great local initiatives and organisations, and helping people and their wider communities.”

One organisation that has benefitted from Skills & Opportunities funding is Midtown Creative managed by Ballymena Business Centre. A 2017 recipient the group helps local, people from the Mid and East Antrim area to start creative businesses. The innovative project has enabled entrepreneurs to take their first step in the world of business, launch their creative business and sell in prime high street premises.

Further case studies can be viewed at: skillsandopportunitiesfund.ulsterbank.com/winners – providing plenty of inspiration for community organisations that are considering applying for the current round of funding: Round 1, 2018.

Applications are open until Friday, February 23. A shortlist of projects in each region will be put to the public vote from Friday, April 6, to Friday, April 20, with the winners being announced on Friday, May 25.

More information, including full eligibility criteria and how to apply, is available at:

http://skillsandopportunitiesfund.ulsterbank.com.