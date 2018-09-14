Call for vigilance on Riverside pathways in Ballymena South

DUP MLA Paul Frew and Councillor Reuben Glover have issued an appeal for greater vigilance on riverside pathways in the south of the town.

They have contacted Mid & East Antrim Council and the PSNI over suspected anti social behaviour in the Larne Rd Link area and Moat Road.

Mr Frew said: “We have been contacted by constituents who have discovered needles and other instruments associated with drug abuse lying below bushes on a walkway leading into the town. This is extremely frightening for parents who fear for their children’s safety when out and about, even children walking with parents.”

Cr Glover said: “ Local people are scared to use these paths in the dark for fear of people congregating along them up to no good.”