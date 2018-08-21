Calling all past pupils of Springfarm Primary

What used to be Springfarm Primary School, known today as Round Tower Integrated Primary School, opened its doors to pupils for the first time on September 1, 1978.

Former pupils and teachers are organising a Reunion which will take place at Ellie May’s, Dunadry, on September 1 of this year, exactly 40 years to the day from when the School opened. The Reunion will cost £10, which will cover the cost of a finger buffet and disco.

Tickets can be obtained from Kerry Cobb Woods who should be contacted through the Springfarm Primary School Facebook Page or by telephone, 07849 147 502.

Anyone attending can be sure of a warm welcome, where they can catch up with old friends. Several of the long serving teachers will be present.