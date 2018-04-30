Canine golden oldies seek ‘together forever’ home

Dogs Trust Ballymena have issued an appeal for a loving retirement home for two canine golden oldies who want to stay together.

Molly and Martha, aged 17 and 14 respectively, are two canine friends who have doted on each other most of their lives.

In human years this is an incredible 150 years between them and they are currently seeking a fitting retirement home while staying with foster carers on Dogs Trust Ballymena’s Home From Home Fostering Scheme.

Molly, a Patterdale Terrier cross, and Martha, a Terrier cross, are best of friends and love nothing more than curling up for a cosy nap together.

They are on the look out for a quiet, adult only home where they can spend their retirement years in a relaxing, quiet setting.

Although they may be older, they enjoy playing with their toys so are still very much young at heart.

Oonagh Phillips, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “Molly and Martha are currently staying with foster carers because they are a little bit older and prefer to take life at their own pace. We would love to ensure they don’t have to return to kennels as they belong in a family home, cosied up together.

“Martha can be shy at first but Molly really brings her out of her shell, which is why they make such a good team. We hope they won’t be overlooked by potential owners because although we are asking for a family to adopt them both, neither dog is any bother at all and we really want them to stay together.

“Adopting a rescue dog is very rewarding, especially an older dog because you are giving that dog a new lease of life in their retirement years. Molly and Martha adore human company and would love to live with an owner who is around most of the day and can take them on short walks.”

If you are smitten with this pair of golden oldies and want to give them a home where a dog is for life, get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena