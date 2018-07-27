Car Parking Review - have your say

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council wants to hear your thoughts on changes to current car parking provision in the borough.

Council currently operates 61 car parks across the borough and is seeking to regulate tariffs to a fixed amount per hour.

A review has been commissioned by SYSTRA into off-street car parking and looks at how council operated car parking can ensure it delivers the best impact and efficiency - and the deadline to express your views is fast approaching.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “Car parking facilities are often the first thing visitors and tourists see when visiting our borough. For tourists, the quality of parking can certainly have a bearing on their overall opinion of the area and this is important for the future promotion of Mid and East Antrim as a go-to destination.

“There is a great opportunity here to develop car parking provision with potential to benefit the area and its communities on a variety of levels, including transport, the local economy and tourism. I would encourage anyone who has a view to complete the short survey, the consultation period will be open for eight weeks.”

With increasing maintenance costs, this consultation will make sure the public’s thoughts shape the new tariffs in the most appropriate way.

The study and survey can be found at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/parking

The survey will close on Wednesday, August 8.