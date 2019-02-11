Carnalbanagh pupils make a clean sweep

Glass, plastic and metal wire were among some of the items gathered by a group of pupils from Carnalbanagh Primary School at Glenarm Marina as part of the Big Spring Clean Up initiative.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have supported the Big Spring Clean, the Live Here Love Here campaign and the Clean Coast Programme, under the Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful umbrella, for many years.

As part of the scheme Carnalbanagh Primary School came out in force to carry out a litter pick to help their local wildlife and make it a more beautiful place for everyone in the community to visit.

Around 30 children were involved in collecting litter which included small particles of plastic, metal wire and glass.

The children from Carnalbanagh Primary School are pictured here with Billy McCauley, Harbour Master at Glenarm Marina.