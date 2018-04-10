Celebration of 100 years of women’s vote

The Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena has announced its support of ‘PROCESSIONS’.

PROCESSIONS is a mass participation artwork to mark the centenary of the Representation of the People Act, which gave the first British women the right to vote.

It is being produced by Artichoke, a major producer of art in the public realm, as part of 14-18 NOW, the UK’s official arts programme for the First World War centenary.

PROCESSIONS will invite women and girls across the UK to come together on the streets of Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh and London on Sunday, June 10, to mark this historic moment in a living, moving portrait of women in the 21st century.

The Braid Arts Centre is one of 100 organisations working with women artists up and down the country in the lead-up to the event, as part of an extensive public programme of creative workshops to create 100 centenary banners which will form part of this vast artwork.

The banner-making workshops will focus on text and textiles and the banners made will represent and celebrate the diverse voices of women and girls from different backgrounds.

Open Workshop dates are being held at The Braid Arts Centre from April 17 until June 6.

These will be held from 10.30-12noon on April 19, May 11, May 24 and June 6, and, in the evenings from 7.30-9pm on April 17, May 2, May 10, May 22 and June 6.