Chance for Co. Antrim girls to be Rose Buds

Is Ballymena home to a Rose Bud?

One of the most eagerly anticipated aspects of the Rose of Tralee International Festival, the Rose Bud application process has commenced with County Antrim girls aged six to 10 being invited to put their names forward for a chance to be a part of this year’s event from August 17-21.

The most important thing about being a Rose Bud is to have fun and each girl will be twinned with a Rose, take part in two parades, attend an exclusive Rose Bud Party with the Roses and much more during the week-long festival.

Fifty children will be chosen through the direct application process, while the remaining Rose Bud places will be allocated through various Rose of Tralee and associated sponsor promotions over the coming months.

Independent Audiology Company, Audiology Medical Services, has been unveiled as the new sponsor of this year’s Rose Buds.

Kay Lewis, Director of Audiology Medical Services, said: “The Roses are exceptional role models for the Rose Buds and we are delighted to be associated with empowering the next generation of smart, successful and confident women. It will be an amazing experience for these children.”

Rose Buds were first introduced to the Rose of Tralee International Festival when the event celebrated 50 years in 2009 and since then 371 children have made life-long friends while enjoying a memorable experience.

The deadline for the receipt of completed application forms and the non-refundable €25 registration fee is 5pm on Wednesday, May 23. Successful applicants will be required to make a €50 contribution to cover participation costs during the festival and €5 from every entry will be donated to Barretstown Children’s Charity.

Rose Bud application forms are available from www.roseoftralee.ie/apply and the Festival Office, Denny Street, Tralee, County Kerry.