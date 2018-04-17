Chance to go hiking on a heritage walk

Why not put on your hiking boots and take part in free walking tours to celebrate the opening of The Heritage Hub at Carnlough Town Hall?

They are being held by Mid and East Antrim Museum and Heritage Service working with community partners.

The next will be held on April 28, from 2.30pm to 4:30pm, when a rocks and fossils walking tour will start at the seaward side of Larne Leisure Centre to Waterloo Bay. A walking tour of Galboly hidden village and grounds of Garron Tower is scheduled for May 13, from 2pm to 5pm which will include an exploration of the ecology and wildlife of this scenic area. On Monday, June 4, a walking tour exploring the industrial past of Glenarm village will start at 7pm at Glenarm Visitor Centre and will explore the Old Limestone Quarry, Llayde Path, Whiting Mill chimney, harbour and pier. In Carnlough, a town heritage walk will be held on June 5, 12pm to 2pm, beginning at the Heritage Hub when the history of Carnlough will be showcased and will feature the harbour, the site of former Whiting Mill and Lime Kilns. The final tour will commence on Saturday, June 23, at 10.30am at the Heritage Hub and will take in views of Slemish Mountain and feature information from local tour guide Ralph Semple about the volcanic activity that formed the landscape and rocks of the Antrim plateau. This will be followed by a visit to Raceview Mill, Broughshane, from 2pm to 4pm. To book a place contact Donald Bell: Donald.Bell@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or telephone 028 256 35021. Children under 16 should be accompanied by an adult.