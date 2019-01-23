Chance to help shape borough’s future

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council wants residents to help shape the future of the borough by feeding back on its new and ambitious corporate plan.

The corporate plan outlines council’s aims and ambitions over the next four years. The document sets out how services will be provided over the next five years and covers everything from planning, to waste, parks, jobs, investment and community safety.

It’s been pulled together following months of research within local communities in Mid and East Antrim, and reflects feedback from residents and businesses on how they would like to see money divided across council services.

You can still have your say on it in an online consultation. Participants will be asked about how satisfied they are with the direction of the new plan and the proposed priorities for the next four years.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cr Lindsay Millar said: “Customer satisfaction is a high priority for council. We want to make sure we understand and meet our citizens’ expectations. We’ve already conducted a door to door household survey of almost 800 homes and this online survey offers another opportunity for residents to help us determine what we are doing right and the areas where we need to improve.” All information provided will remain confidential and handled in line with data protection legislation. You can complete the survey at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CorporatePlan19