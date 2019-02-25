Cheque it out! Another cracking radio fundraiser

Radio Cracker have held their annual cheque presentation night. A fantastic £60,925 was raised last year and thanks have been extended to all who contributed.

A fantastic £60,925 was raised last year and thanks have been extended to all who contributed. Cheques presented included: £6,000 to Second Sight to cure approximately 500 people of cataract blindness in India; £10,000 for Kids4School to build a dormitory at a school in Tanzania; £8,500 for E3 Initiative to replace two dilapidated wooden classrooms with brick ones; £11,250 for EMMS International to help fund refurbishment of health centres in Malawi; £4,500 for BREAD for Kenya to supply 30 rainwater tanks for the people of Tharaka; £11,200 for Care for Cambodia to extend their chicken farm to provide sustainable income; £4,500 for Lifeline Ministries to build a brick classroom in Kenya; £4,375 for Spud Bears to provide talking bears to teach children about bombs in Laos; and, £600 for Mission Africa for mosquito nets and wheelchairs.

Radio Cracker’s fundraising has already started for another year with their New and Nearly-New sale running until Saturday, March 16, at 20 Greenvale Street.