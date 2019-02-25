Cheque it out! Another cracking radio fundraiser

Pictured at the Radio Cracker cheque presentations night are - Colin Davies (Spud Bears), Norman Kennedy (Bread), Wesley Kerr (Lifeline Ministries), Rev Tom Robinson (Kids4School), Jimmy Hamill (Care for Cambodia), Trevor Magee (E3 Initiative) and Neil Jordan (Radio Cracker).
Radio Cracker have held their annual cheque presentation night. A fantastic £60,925 was raised last year and thanks have been extended to all who contributed.

A fantastic £60,925 was raised last year and thanks have been extended to all who contributed. Cheques presented included: £6,000 to Second Sight to cure approximately 500 people of cataract blindness in India; £10,000 for Kids4School to build a dormitory at a school in Tanzania; £8,500 for E3 Initiative to replace two dilapidated wooden classrooms with brick ones; £11,250 for EMMS International to help fund refurbishment of health centres in Malawi; £4,500 for BREAD for Kenya to supply 30 rainwater tanks for the people of Tharaka; £11,200 for Care for Cambodia to extend their chicken farm to provide sustainable income; £4,500 for Lifeline Ministries to build a brick classroom in Kenya; £4,375 for Spud Bears to provide talking bears to teach children about bombs in Laos; and, £600 for Mission Africa for mosquito nets and wheelchairs.

