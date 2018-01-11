Christmas performance leads to £108 gift for Community Rescue Service

Applaud Academy owner, Soraya Stephens, has presented a cheque for £108 to the Community Rescue Service in Portglenone. The money was raised at the Applaud Academy’s Christmas showcase performed at the new Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy. Students aged from five to 16 performed a variety of Dance and Drama pieces.

Raffle prizes were generously donated by nine Portglenone businesses including: McFalls Butchers, Fullans, Occasions, Moments, The Rose Café, Bannside Pharmacy, Steve’s, Yummies and First Fruits. Pictured here at the presentation are: (from left) Dale McGall, Jerard Keenan, Soraya Stephens, Jorg Pham, and Norman Worthington. Pic submitted.