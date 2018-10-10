Ballymena Church Members Forum have elected their chair and office bearers at their annual general meeting for 2018.

During the agm in Montgomery’s Restaurant. Jennifer McLernon and Phoebe McDonald were confirmed as chairperson and vice chairperson respectively for a second year.

Sally Ann Johnston, Wilbert Morton, Noreen Dornan, Norman Hamilton, Sean O’Boyle and John Stewart were re-elected unanimously as members of the Steering Committee.

Barbara Hutchinson has since been co-opted to the Committee and, after many years’ service, StClair Beattie retired form the Committee.

The meeting was followed by a challenging joint presentation from Reverend Steve Stockman and Father Martin Magill entitled ‘Generous Grace in Faith and Fellowship’.