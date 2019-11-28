Come and see your incredible new M&S Abbeycentre Foodhall this Christmas

Welcome to M&S Food Abbeycentre. Your revamped store is nearly ready - the refurbishment of the Foodhall will be complete on December 4 and doors will open at 10am.

Come and discover your new bigger, better, fresher M&S Foodhall.

With a wider choice, from everyday staples to treats for special occasions, M&S Abbeycentre has got all you need to pick up a weekly shop for the family.

There’s so much to see and explore in-store - twice as much fruit and veg from our Fresh Market Specials produce at just 65p each, a larger bakery offering an expansive range of fresh breads and bakes and bigger grocery and frozen departments.

We look forward to welcoming you with some delicious tastings from our fantastic local suppliers - Thursday, December 4 - Sunday, December 8.

Try our irresistible Collection Mince Pies with Extra Thick Salted Caramel Cream, Mini Santa Leg Cupcakes, sweet and juicy clementines, tutti-frutti and candyfloss-flavoured grapes and our moreish 5-year aged Cornish cruncher.

On selected days, you’ll be able to try our Wiltshire ham, Manchego cheese, Gin Cured Smoked Salmon and our deliciously decadent Sticky Toffee Trifle.

You can also sample tasty cheeses and chutneys, full of flavour hand-cooked Christmas crisps and treats from our Christmas bakery range.

The first 200 customers to arrive at the store when it opens at 10am on 4 December will win a special Golden Ticket - there are exciting prizes to be won, including a £200 M&S voucher!

Two very special guests will also be on hand to help us celebrate your new look M&S Abbeycentre Foodhall - Percy and Penny Pig!

The store is located at 1 Glenmount Road, Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim, BT36 7DN and will be open for extended hours:

Monday-Friday: 9am - 10pm

Saturday: 8am - 9pm

Sunday: 1pm - 6pm