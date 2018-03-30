Community Groups’ Awards for all boost

Community groups in Ballymena are celebrating after being awarded National Lottery funding.

Dunclug Youth Forum are amongst the 89 groups across Northern Ireland who are sharing £714,497 from Big Lottery Fund’s Awards for All programme.

Dunclug Youth Forum provides activities to improve the lives of young people in Dunclug area of Ballymena and the project is using a £5,995 grant to restore an old boat which will develop their skills and sense of teamwork.

Also receiving funding are Ballee and Harryville Community Enterprise. The social enterprise is working in partnership with other groups to support community development in Ballymena. They are using the £10,000 grant to hold a Community Awards evening and a Gala dinner, celebrating the achievements of volunteers

Julie Harrison, Big Lottery Fund NI Chair, said: “I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible.

“Awards for All funds health, education, environment and community projects that help people bring about positive change in their lives, improve health and well-being, develop skills and create safer communities.

“The application process is simple and accessible and shall remain so, making it easy for applicants to successfully apply for small pots of funding that can have such a big impact on local communities and lives.”