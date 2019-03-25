Community Hub opens in Doury Road

A new community hub for residents in the Doury Road area of the Ballymena Building Successful Communities pilot programme has been officially opened.

The hub provides a new and bright space for a broad range of community initiatives such as First Aid classes, Information Technology training, floral art and crafts. The facilities will be accessible daily to all residents allowing improved social interaction within the area.

The official opening was conducted by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE.

The hub is one of the catalyst projects identified as part of the Department’s Building Successful Communities (BSC) programme. One of the aims of the programme is to improve the local environment through upgrading and improving access to amenities in order to unlock physical and social regeneration.

Speaking at the event Gerry McAreavey from DfC said: “The Department is pleased to support this project and deliver on a key action identified by the local forum. The hub will support the local community by delivering high quality services at the very centre of the estate and help improve access to opportunities that promote personal development, health and well-being to Doury Road residents. I wish the Doury Road Development Group every success with these new facilities.”

The Department for Communities (DfC) provided £65,000 towards the project and it was delivered in partnership with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) and MEA Council.

Housing Executive Area Manager, Mairead Myles Davey, said: “The Housing Executive is delighted the Doury Road community now has its own premises in the centre of the estate providing services for local people.

“The Doury Road Development Group is to be commended for their continued work in this new community hub, and we look forward to the opening of their allotment project in the Spring.”