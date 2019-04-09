Community Network awarded funds

North Antrim Community Network (Ballymena) is one of five NI community projects awarded a share of over £500k worth of funding over the next three years aimed at improving health through food in low-income communities.

The investment has been made by safefood as part of its Community Food Initiatives (CFI) Programme 2019-21 which aims to positively influence the eating habits of families in disadvantaged communities of Northern Ireland by enhancing food skills and making healthy food more accessible.

safefood is investing a total of £538,000 in 14 community projects across Ireland.

Ray Dolan, Chief Executive safefood said: “Our Community Food Initiatives are amazing examples of how investing in local communities can make a tangible difference to people’s lives, not only for today but for the future.

“The community-led approach has the potential to positively influence the food habits of families which can impact on health, from childhood through to adult life. These projects help increase knowledge around food and healthy eating, teach healthier shopping and enhanced cooking skills and give those in need the confidence to make a start and stick with it. These are real skills that can benefit an entire community.”

For more information on The Community Food Initiatives (CFI) Programme 2019-2021 visit: www.safefood.eu