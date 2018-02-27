Competition time for Knockagh Area WI

The Knockagh Area Group of Women’s Institutes Quiz and Bowls finals were held recently in Templepatrick Parish Church Hall.

Templepatrick WI won the quiz with their team of Carol Borland, Hilary Beckett and Roberta Stinson, while Carnmoney W I and Ballyclare WI tied for second place.

Knockagh Area Executive Member Diana with the winning quiz team: Carol Borland Hilary Beckett and Roberta Stinson.

The audience also took part in the quiz with Margaret Belt winning the audience prize.

The bowls final was a tight match between Ruby Erwin from Templepatrick WI, Betty Brennan from Carrickfergus WI and Gwen Campbell from Muckamore WI with Muckamore WI emerging the winner.

The winning quiz team and bowler will go on to represent the Knockagh Area at the Northern Ireland finals later in the year.