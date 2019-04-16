Connor MU gets new president

A Ballymena resident has been commissioned ‘Diocesan President’ of Connor Mothers’ Union.

Sally Cotter, who lives in Ballymena, was commissioned by the Chaplain of Connor Mothers’ Union, the Ven. Dr. Stephen McBride, Archdeacon of Connor, at the recent annual Festival Service in Belfast Cathedral.

Banners for all Mothers’ Union Branches in Connor Diocese were carried in procession and presented to the Diocesan Chaplain before the service and carried out again in procession at the end.

Sally, a former primary school teacher, has been a member of Mothers’ Union since 1989, and has held posts at all levels.

Her first branch was St Nicholas, Carrickfergus, where she was branch young members’ rep. and area education rep. She was on the Prayer and Spirituality Unit and in 1996 was appointed Diocesan Marketing Co-ordinator. In 2001 Sally became All-Ireland Marketing Co-ordinator and in 2007 was appointed to the Marketing Unit Committee at Mothers’ Union headquarters in Mary Sumner House. She was Diocesan Worldwide rep from 2007-2013, and since 2013 has been Vice-President of Fundraising and Communications in Connor Diocese.

Sally joined the Broughshane branch of Mothers’ Union in 2010, when her husband Bob became curate in the parish of Skerry Rathcavan and Newtowncrommelin.