Could you adopt a red telephone kiosk?

Redundant phone boxes, once a lifeline of communication before the arrival of mobile phone networks, have been transformed into everything from defibrillator units and mini history museums to art galleries and book exchanges.

BT will also consider adoption requests to house defibrillators in modern glass phone boxes, a potentially life-saving conversion.

Paul Murnaghan, regional director for BT’s Enterprise business in Northern Ireland, said: “With most people now using mobile phones, it’s led to a huge drop in the number of calls made from payphones.

Many phone boxes have been turned into defibrillator units

“The ‘Adopt a Kiosk’ scheme makes it possible for local communities in Northern Ireland to retain their local phone box, with a refreshed purpose for the community.

“I would encourage communities across Northern Ireland to take advantage of this opportunity and give their local beloved phone box a new lease of life – the possibilities are endless.”

“Applying is quick and easy and we’re always happy to speak to communities about adopting our phone boxes.”

The Community Heartbeat Trust charity is working with BT and local communities across the UK to install lifesaving defibrillators in local kiosks.