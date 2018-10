The Friends of Ecos Nature Park meet once a month, on the third Saturday of each month, 11am to 1pm, and complete practical tasks to improve the site for wildlife and for the community.

New members are always welcome, just go along if you are interested in meeting new people, learning new skills and getting some fresh air outdoors.

Friends of Ecos Nature Park's newest and littlest volunteer, Spider, helps out by building hedgehog homes which have been installed around the site

The next meeting is on Saturday October 20, 11am, at Ecos Nature Park.