Council offers trial of free cloth nappy kits

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has teamed up with Nappy Advice Service NI to offer a trial of cloth nappy kits for up to 30 families across the borough.

The kits, which are free of charge, can be trialled for a period of two months and include washing instructions, a list of creams that are safe to use with the cloth nappies and a photograph with an explanation of each item.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Michael, said: “More than 380,000 disposable nappies are sent to landfill each day in Northern Ireland, costing Councils significant amounts of money. Using just one cloth nappy per day will save more than 900 nappies from going to landfill over the course of 2½ years. During the two months of the trial, you could save the money you would have been using to buy disposables to start your very own cloth nappy stash.”

Nicola Watson from Nappy Advice Service NI said: “There have been massive changes in nappy technology particularly in the last 20 years. Gone are the days of wet pailing, boil washing and nappy pins. We don’t have a single pin in the kits. Modern cloth nappies now have Polyurethane Laminate as the wet proof layer and many methods of creating the absorbent part. There are two-parters, pocket nappies and All in Ones and so many varieties and materials. We have volunteers that are experienced cloth nappy users who will explain the different styles of nappy and materials to help you to start the process of picking the appropriate nappies for your family. “Our original kits are a mix of newer and pre-loved nappies, donated by people wanting to share their love of cloth nappies. While you have the kit out, and also after, you will be able to contact us to chat through any issues or questions you may have.”

If you would like to be added to the list for the Cloth Nappy Kit Trial, contact the Nappy Advice Service NI via their Facebook page or E. info@NappyAdviceServiceNI.co.uk