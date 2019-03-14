Council present Lord-Lieutenant with portrait

A portrait of Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant, has been officially presented to her by the Mayor of Mid & East Antrim at a special reception in the Braid.

According to the Council, it s customary when the Freedom of the Borough is conferred to present a gift to the new freeman.

Ballymena-born artist, Carol Graham, was commissioned to produce the portrait for the Freedom of the Borough ceremony held in April 2018.

It was officially handed over to Mrs Christie on Thursday at a special meeting in the Mayor’s Parlour.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay, said: “it is an honour to present this portrait to Mrs Christie. The Council holds Mrs Christie in the highest esteem and this is a token of how highly she is thought of. She brings so much with her when she attends any of our civic occasions because she is simply one of the warmest and most genuine people you could meet.”

Councillor Paul Reid, who was Mayor at the time of the Freedom of the Borough ceremony, was in attendance at the handing over of the portrait.