Council to open three new Men’s Sheds in the borough

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has secured PEACE IV funding to support a Men’s Sheds project and open three new ones in the borough.

It’s part of the Your Place Our Space (YPOS) programme which encourages sustained, shared use of natural and man-made open spaces. The project aims to reduce conflict and improve community wellbeing by developing skills and knowledge.

Mayor Paul Reid said: “I am delighted that a portion of this funding will be allocated to support two existing Men’s Sheds and assist with the development of three new Men’s Sheds in the borough. They can be important community spaces for men to connect. Men can find it more difficult to build social connections than women and may have few networks of friends compared to their female counterparts. These spaces offer a forum to discuss any struggles men may have or to share personal concerns about health or general worries. For some men, when retirement comes, it can feel like personal identity and purpose is lost.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is committed to improving the quality of life for all the people of the borough and I hope Men’s Sheds can significantly contribute to this,” he said.

Anyone interested in finding out more can register by emailing yourplaceourspace@midandeastantrim.gov.uk before January 1, 2018.

Victoria Little, Director of UK Men’s Sheds Association, said: “Men’s Sheds are similar to garden sheds, a place to pursue practical interests at leisure, to practice skills and enjoy making and mending.”