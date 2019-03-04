County Antrim ‘Rose’

This year’s Antrim Rose Selection for the Rose of Tralee International Festival will take place on Friday. April 26, in the Templeton Hotel, Templepatrick.

It’s been 40 years since a Marita Marron, the 1979 Belfast Rose, last brought the Rose of Tralee title to Ulster and search is underway to find the 2019 Antrim Rose who might emulate that achievement and that of Therese Gillespie in 1965 and Veronica McCambridge in 1973.

Anyone interested in entering the competition this year can do so online via the website at www.roseoftralee.ie/apply

Anyone requiring further information about the selection process can send an email to antrimrose@hotmail.co.uk or call/text 07838461604.