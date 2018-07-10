Cracking funds boost for firm

The head of a Ballymena engineering company has encouraged other rural businesses to apply for grant funding after his firm secured a £55k investment.

SRJ Davison Ltd. received the cash injection from the Mid and East Antrim Local Action Group to assist with the purchase of a CNC Turning Centre. The company - trading in the area for almost 20 years - designs and manufactures egg-handling equipment.

Stephen Davison, managing director at SRJ Davison Ltd, told how the Rural Development Programme (RDP) had boosted the growth of the firm and encouraged other rural businesses to avail of the grants on offer.

He said: “The RDP Grant assisted us in purchasing a CNC Turning Centre, a new state of the art machine which has improved efficiencies as well as increasing the manufacturing capacity of our company. It has helped us to grow our workforce with the creation of two new skilled jobs. I would encourage other rural businesses to find out more about the range of grants on offer. Staff are on hand to assist at every stage. We extend our thanks to the LAG Board. Their funding has proved very worthwhile for our business.”

Commenting on the completion of the project, Mid and East Antrim LAG Board Chairman, Victor Hart, said: “The LAG is extremely eager to help rural businesses and groups in this borough to avail of our funding. The success of SRJ Davison Ltd is hugely encouraging for LAG members like myself, as we hear about the growth of the company and benefits of the investment funds we manage. We wish them every success in the future as their business continues to grow.”

The Rural Business Investment Scheme offers financial support of up to 50% to eligible rural businesses.

Grants range from £5,000 to up to £90,000 and can support capital works, equipment, technical support and marketing.

Anyone interested in finding out more can telephone: 028 2563 3266 or email: rdp@midandeastantrim.gov.uk