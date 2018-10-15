Cullybackey Army Cadets host ‘Pizza and Peelers Night’

Cullybackey Army Cadets called in the police to one of their meetings recently - and for good reason.

The young people invited the local community policing team to join them at their detachment for a “Pizza and Peelers” Night.

Cullybackey Cadets receive their awards'Front row ' CANI, Paddlesport Start Certificates'Back row ' New to Cullybackey Cadets - John Muir Discovery Awards.

The cadets enjoyed an informative talk which raised awareness of the effects and consequences of cyber bullying and the potential damages of the misuse of drugs and alcohol.

Pizza and discussions followed and members of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) answered the numerous and varied questions the cadets had for them.

Cadet Sergeant Shannon McGorrey said: “I’ve never really had the chance to speak to a member of the police before and Constable Joanne Campbell and the other police officers were so approachable”.

Cullybackey detachment was also joined by their new company commander, Major Tom Morton who, at the end of the evening, presented the cadets with certificates for their endeavours over the summer months, including the Canoe Association Northern Ireland (CANI) Paddlesport Start Certificates for kayaking and, new to the Detachment, the John Muir Discovery Awards for environmental awareness.

Major Tom Morton presents the CANI Paddlesport Start Certifcate to Cadet Sergeant Shannon McGorrey

The latter was earnt by assisting the Cullybackey Community Partnership (CCP) with their village tidy up which helped the CCP win “Best Kept Village” award in this year’s Ulster in Bloom Competition.

Thanks have been extended to Mid and East Antrim Council who provided the funding, to The Policing and Community Safety Partnership for the information workshop and also to the Adult Volunteers who organised the events.

Cadet membership is open to boys and girls from age 12 to 18 and, right now, local Detachments are encouraging potential new members to come along and see for themselves what the Cadet movement has to offer.

Some Detachments are within schools, so information about how to join will be readily available from fellow students and schoolteachers, while other Detachments are open to wider membership.

Cullybackey College Detachment is open to students and non-students and the ACF Detachment there meets at the College every Wednesday starting at 7pm.

In Ballymena, Cadets meet at the Army Reserve Centre at Lowfield Camp on Wednesdays at 7pm.

For those with a musical talent, the First Battalion Corps of Drums meets at the same venue at 7pm on Wednesdays and on the second Saturday morning of each month.

The Cambridge House Grammar School Detachment (open only to students of the school) meets at 7pm each Tuesday at Cambridge House.

To find out more about how to join or for more ainformation bout your local Detachment, telephone 0800 730 730 or visit th website at www.armycadets.com.