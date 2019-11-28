Cullybackey charity shop’s first birthday

A Cullybackey couple is celebrating the first birthday of the Christian Aid charity shop they founded in the village.

The Changing Room at 69 Main Street, Cullybackey is the brainchild of Oonagh and Michael Dalton. In November 2018, they renovated the 200-year-old building, which had been empty for many years, and began selling donated items of clothing and homewares to raise funds for Christian Aid’s work to end poverty overseas.

Joining the birthday celebrations was Rachel McCormick who opened a Christian Aid charity shop in Garvagh, inspiring Oonagh and Michael to follow suit. The shops in Garvagh and Cullybackey are the only Christian Aid charity shops in the UK and Ireland and Christian Aid’s Chief Executive Rosamond Bennett paid tribute to the three volunteer shop managers.

Oonagh thanked local people for their generosity and revealed that they now need volunteers to help run the shop. Interested? Contact email mmcmahon@christian-aid.org or call at the shop to speak to Oonagh and Michael.