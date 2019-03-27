Cullybackey PE pupils score a trip to remember

The PE department at Cullybackey College recently organised a trip to North West England to visit both Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC.
Forty-one boys took part in the weekend away which featured a visit to Anfield Stadium, home of Liverpool FC, where they were treated to a tour of the stadium, as well as a visit to the club museum and a visit to the Trafford Centre for a spot of shopping before heading to the Etihad Stadium to watch Premier League Champions Manchester City play against Watford.
The boys also travelled a short distance on day two of their trip to train for 90 minutes as a junior and senior group and made time for a quick stop at Greenwich Shops before heading for home.