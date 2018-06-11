Dance School fundraising quiz

Ballymena Bowling Club will be the venue for a fundraising quiz in aid of the Slemish School of Irish Dance on Friday, June 15, at 8pm.

Slemish School of Irish Dance was founded in 2015 by Alison Lennox, and the fledgeling group has grown steadily since its inception. The cross community group welcomes kids from all backgrounds from the age of three upwards and is based in

Tullygarley Community Centre.

All funds raised at the quiz will be for general purposes and also towards the purchase of full length mirrors which will allow the pupils to observe themselves in practice, thereby improving and developing skills for both competition work and show performances.

Everyone will be made very welcome at the quiz. The cost will be £4 per person and there will be a raffle on the night as well as a prize for the winning team.