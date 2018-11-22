Delegates tuck into business breakfast

Ballymena Chamber of Commerce and Danske Bank has hosted a Business Breakfast as part of Enterprise Fortnight.

The event, which focused on economic factors impacting on businesses, attracted a large audience with over 90 members of the local business community attending.

Chamber President Alderman Robin Cherry MBE welcomed the attendees and expressed Chamber’s commitment to providing events which supported local businesses. Councillor

Lindsay Millar, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council expressed her delight that the Chamber and Danske had collaborated to host the event and reiterated Council’s commitment to supporting and sustaining the vibrant business community within the borough

underpinned by the Amplify Strategy.

The Mayor also said she believed the Council’s forward thinking approach would help secure inward investment and build on the strengths already evident in the local business community.

Key speakers for the day were Conor Lambe, Chief Economist and Brian Telford, Head of Markets, Danske Bank.

Their presentations focused to a large degree on the economic issues surrounding Brexit.

Aaron Ennis, Northern Business Manager, Danske Bank facilitated a question and answer session at the conclusion of the presentations.

The next Business Breakfast hosted by Chamber will be on Thursday, November 29, in the Adair Arms Hotel and will focus on ‘Increasing Sales Through the Use of Digital Media’.