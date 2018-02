Congratulations to David and Sally Cromie who recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family in the Top of the Town, Antrim,

Sally, a native of Rathfriland, and David, from Hilltown in County Down had their first date was in Rathfriland cinema. They got married on January 2, 1958, in Third Rathfriland Presbyterian Church.

The couple believe the secret of a long marriage is never to go to sleep on an argument and always to say ‘good night’.