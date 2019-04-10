Display time for Connor Boys Brigaders

The First Connor Company of the Boys’ Brigade has held its 73rd Annual Display in Connor Presbyterian Church halls.
The evening, which was very well supported, with over 120 family members, relatives and friends in attendance, was chaired by the Company’s chaplain, Rev. Philip Thompson.
Following the ‘Fall In’ of Company and Colours and opening praise, the boys presented a varied programme of drill, games and songs.
Among the highlights were the Anchor Boys’ choruses and the enactment of the worship song ‘Oceans’ under UV
lights by the Company Section (pictured).
In his remarks, Rev. Thompson commended the boys for their efforts throughout the Display and briefly addressed the boys on Hebrews 6.
The boys were presented with their annual awards by Mrs. Thompson.
The prize winners were :
ANCHOR BOYS
Wilson Cup for Scripture Knowledge: Zach Miles, Joseph Maybin
BB Week: 1st : Philip McBurney; 2nd : Tom Allen
Best Team: Cayden Gubitosi, Zac McCormick, Philip McBurney, Ethan Donnelly, Josh McCrubb, Levi Kernohan, William Warwick, Ollie McCrubb, Edward Wilson
Best Newcomers: Gary McDonald, Charlie Kelso
Best Second-Year Boys: Josh McCrubb, Jacob Murdoch
Best Third-Year Boys: Tommy Hill, Philip McBurney
Montgomery Shield for Best All-Round Boy, Sam Torrington
JUNIOR SECTION
BB Week: 1st : Alfie Beckett; 2nd : Seth Stewart; 3rd : Adam Craig
Edenvale Progress Shield: William Clack
Eccles Cup for Achievements: Eli Burnside
Anna Millar Memorial Cup for Scripture: 1st : Daniel Thompson, Alfie Beckett; 2nd : Ryan Sloan; 3rd: Tristan Munnis, Adam Craig
Nesbitt Perpetual Shield for Best First-Year Boy: Finn Gribben
Best Squad: Alfie Beckett, Eli Burnside, Seth Stewart, Nathaniel Abwa, Samuel Neill, Adam Craig, Riley Martin
Mawhinney Cup for Best All-Round Boy: Alfie Beckett
COMPANY SECTION
McCullough Shield for Best Recruit: Matthew McBride
Junior Sportsman: Sam Preston
Andy Wilson Perpetual Cup for Junior Drill: Aaron Thompson
McClintock Boy for Best Junior Boy: Aaron Thompson
John McVicker Cup for Annual Road Race: 1st : Killian McCrudden; 2nd : Matthew McBride; 3rd, Adam Smith
Senior Sportsman: Killian McCrudden
Glover Cup for Senior Drill: Adam Thompson
Francey Cup for Scripture Knowledge: 1st: Thomas Thompson; 2nd : Jason Clack
Squad Cup: Jason Clack, Dominic Gubitosi, Sam Preston
Barr Cup for Best All-Round Boy: Adam Thompson.