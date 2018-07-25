Drumtara is simply blooming

Volunteers of all ages have been mucking in to help make Ballymena blooming beautiful as part of the Britain in Bloom campaign.

Hundreds of containers and hanging baskets were planted out by hand as amateur and expert gardeners came together to help make Drumtara an example of floral excellence this summer.

Getting hanging baskets prepared at the community plant out event in Drumtara.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Lindsay Millar, said: “I am delighted to see so many people getting involved in activities such as this to help improve their local area. I am looking forward to the Britain in Bloom judges arriving in Ballymena and our opportunity to showcase the wonderful borough.”

Thomas and John from Seven Towers Community Association, said: “We were really pleased with the turnout at our Community Plant Out event, where everyone was invited along to plant up a pot or hanging basket to brighten their gardens”.

Stephen Gamble, NIHE, thanked the Council for supplying all the planting materials for the event.